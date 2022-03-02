$72.95 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.79 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $77.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $289.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.29 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.26 million, with estimates ranging from $285.31 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $887.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

