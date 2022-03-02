$721.17 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $721.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.00 million and the lowest is $717.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $652.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.89. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

