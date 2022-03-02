$76.30 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post $76.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.91 million and the highest is $76.90 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $71.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

