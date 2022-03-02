79,825 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,000,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

