$85.74 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to announce $85.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Wingstop reported sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $363.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.72 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $437.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.