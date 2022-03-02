8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of 8X8 worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of EGHT opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

