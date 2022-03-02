$94.52 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) to post $94.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.03 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. AppFolio posted sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $425.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $154.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.67 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

