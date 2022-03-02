Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,294.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,294 ($17.36) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.55), with a volume of 8585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($17.39).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,436.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,487.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 24.25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

