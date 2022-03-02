Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.06

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.06 ($33.78) and traded as high as €30.86 ($34.67). Accor shares last traded at €30.59 ($34.37), with a volume of 1,208,174 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.06.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

