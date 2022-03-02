Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading Down 0.6%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.52. 101,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 76,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 470,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 72,576 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000.

