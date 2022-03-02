Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post sales of $525.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 360,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.