Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to report $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

AEMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.