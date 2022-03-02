Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $4,174,892.04 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,021,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,678. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.28 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in Airbnb by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 854,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,204,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

