Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the January 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

ALYA opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

