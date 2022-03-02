Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.12

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.12 and traded as high as C$44.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$44.61, with a volume of 246,643 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

