Alphacat 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,954.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Alphacat has a total market cap of $261,429.94 and approximately $48,954.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

