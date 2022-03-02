ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I alerts:

ALORU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.