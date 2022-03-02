Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00.

Shares of IT stock traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.98. The stock had a trading volume of 942,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,350. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.18 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

