Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3,035.13. 156,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,317.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.