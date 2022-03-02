American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.84% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $79.77.

