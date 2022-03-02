American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

American Eagle Outfitters has raised its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,416. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 770,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 308,255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

