American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

