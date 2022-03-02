American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.
American Public Education stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.
American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
