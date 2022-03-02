Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.94

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
Amgen has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.59. 3,386,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,036. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.
AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
