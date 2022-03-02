Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.94

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.59. 3,386,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,036. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

