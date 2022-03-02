AmonD (AMON) Price Up 18.4% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.09 million and $6,867.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

