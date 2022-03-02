Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMPY opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 247.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

