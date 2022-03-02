Amryt Pharma (AMYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amryt Pharma stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
