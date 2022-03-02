Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $750,872.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $171.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

