Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.46 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

