Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post sales of $645.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $661.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

