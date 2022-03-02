Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $29.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.14. The company has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.