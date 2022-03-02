Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will post $200.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.80 million to $203.17 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $155.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $955.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.47 million to $993.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

SHAK stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

