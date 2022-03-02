Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post $5.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the highest is $5.18 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WRK stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

