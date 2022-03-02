Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the highest is $36.13 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $28.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $152.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

