Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

