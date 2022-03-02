Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $461.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.61 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $313.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

