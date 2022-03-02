Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.36 Million

Brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) to report $87.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.32 million and the lowest is $79.40 million. iStar reported sales of $113.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $291.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $344.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE STAR opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in iStar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.