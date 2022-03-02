Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

