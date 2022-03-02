Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $487.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.59 million and the lowest is $484.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. boosted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Toast by 4,086.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toast by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.