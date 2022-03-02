Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post $13.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the highest is $16.81 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $105.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.89 million to $156.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.88 million to $104.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,535. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

