Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cinemark (CNK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cinemark (NYSE: CNK):

2/28/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

2/22/2022 – Cinemark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

2/1/2022 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

1/4/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

NYSE CNK opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

