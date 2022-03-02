Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cryoport (CYRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) recently:

3/2/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $70.00.

2/25/2022 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

2/25/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/19/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of CYRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 383,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

