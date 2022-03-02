Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

2/27/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

2/19/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $146.00.

2/2/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

1/19/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00.

1/13/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $162.00.

1/10/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00.

1/5/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $170.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

