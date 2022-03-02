Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.12 billion and the lowest is $36.19 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.53 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $451.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $308.65 and a 1-year high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

