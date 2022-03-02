AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of AppFolio worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppFolio by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 147,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 292,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

