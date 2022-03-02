Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2,076.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $166.10. 6,974,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

