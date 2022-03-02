Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

AAPL stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $166.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

