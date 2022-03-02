Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of AMAT opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

