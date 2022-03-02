Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 247.3% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

APVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

