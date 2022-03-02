APYSwap (APYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $198,359.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $198,359.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

