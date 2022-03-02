Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of Arco Platform worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at about $588,000.

ARCE stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $588.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

